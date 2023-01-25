ColdCase.jpg

Marisol Castillo takes a photo of a balloon she decorated in honor of her sister, Chairo Garibay Ferreyra, during a candlelight vigil for Yuba and Sutter County homicide victims at the Yuba County Victim Services building in Olivehurst on April 6, 2014. Garibay, 20, was murdered in December 2005 and the crime remains unsolved.

 Appeal-Democrat file

Nearly 20 years ago on the early morning of Dec. 11, 2005, Chairo Garibay Ferreyra planned on attending church with her family in Olivehurst. 

Garibay, then 20 years old, was close with her large, extended family. She was a social, busy young adult who worked at a video store, went to church regularly and looked forward to attending California State University, Sacramento in the new year.

Tags

Recommended for you