Dennis Bissell says he’s seen about 800 Sacramento Kings games since he and his wife, Pennie, have been season ticket holders since 2005.
He’s watched every one of the 30 NBA teams in the last 14 years. Dennis and Pennie Bissell of Marysville have also witnessed a lot of different Kings teams, some of which have been talented, winning squads, while others have ... had their struggles.
Though he admits it’s better when they’re winning, Bissell, 74, said he doesn’t mind witnessing a variety of different squads.
The term “bandwagon fan” doesn’t apply to the Bissells. For the two of them, it’s an opportunity for a night out without the complicated travel conundrum.
Bissell said it’s easy and relatively hassle-free to travel to the Kings game. Parking is easier in the new Golden1 Center and they can make it back home quickly.
“For us it’s a good social experience,” Bissell said. “Most nights we get out quicker than in the old arena. They did a nice job relocating the arena (and having) spread out parking. It’s an enjoyable experience.”
The Kings get underway with their home schedule Friday against Portland (they open their season Wednesday at Phoenix).
Bissell said he has high hopes this year for the team, based on what he saw last season.
He likes the young corps the Kings have with De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III.
“This year I’m hopeful the team is going to play better,” Bissell said. “When they’re playing well I look forward to going.”
Certain games have different atmospheres, Bissell said, and he’s experienced a variety of games in Sacramento. Bissell said the playing days of Chris Webber and Vlade Divac featured some games when there were 16,000 “full-voiced” fans taking charge of the arena.
“That charges you up and you leave the arena saying, ‘wow, that was really intense,’” Bissell said.
Then there’s the road games that the Bissells have attended. One in particular was a Kings game at Phoenix years ago.
“It had a different feel,” he said.
Don’t forget the inter-state rivalries featuring the Warriors and Lakers where the Southern California and Bay Area fans pack the Golden 1 Center, Bissell said.
“That creates a whole different environment,” he said.
As a season ticket holder, Bissell said he’s seen quite a bit and he looks forward to what the future holds.