The Trump Administration authorized the start of formal transition proceedings Monday, as President-elect Joe Biden moved to make good his vow to appoint a historically diverse Cabinet.
Soon after Michigan certified its vote for Biden, a blow to Trump’s efforts to contest the vote, the General Services Administration official who has blocked the transition for three weeks alerted Biden that his team would now have access to the personnel and resources authorized under the law.
The administrator, Emily Murphy, wrote to Biden that Trump had not placed any pressure on her to delay the transition as he fought the election result in court, and that she had made all the decisions around the timing of the transition. But soon after that, Trump tweeted that he made those decisions.
The contradictions came hours after Biden announced he will nominate the first Latino to run the Department of Homeland Security and the first woman to lead the nation’s vast intelligence apparatus.
Biden is also reportedly poised to nominate former chair of the Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen, as the first woman to ever run the U.S. Treasury. A respected figure with progressives and Wall Street alike, Yellen would help lead Biden’s response to the economy-wrecking pandemic if she is confirmed by the Senate.
Biden chose known advisers with long records of public service and expertise. Biden chiefly tapped trusted confidants and establishment figures for his inner circle, packing his Cabinet with former senior Obama administration officials with whom he had worked closely.
Absent from Biden’s initial round of Cabinet picks are any partisan warriors. The list is defined by deliberately nonpartisan and noncontroversial insiders who reinforce the president-elect’s inclination to project competence and unity over settling political scores.
The most controversial figure may be Alejandro Mayorkas, Biden’s pick for secretary of Homeland Security. As a deputy secretary of DHS under President Barack Obama, the Cuban-born Mayorkas was a primary architect of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and a primary negotiator of the thaw in then-frozen U.S.-Cuban relations.
DACA and the opening to Cuba became top political targets for Trump and other Republicans. But the Senate has confirmed Mayorkas, who attended the University of California, Berkeley and worked as a federal prosecutor in California, three times in the past for his roles in government.
As Biden filled out his administration, Trump’s efforts to overturn the election sputtered. A bipartisan Michigan board certified Biden’s victory in the state and counties in Pennsylvania ignored Trump’s demands that they delay certification of results.
Trump spent another day refusing to concede but his authorization of the formal transition process, including classified briefings for Biden and his team, came after some Republican lawmakers urged Trump to acknowledge reality. Unofficial election returns show Trump lost to Biden by 6 million votes and 306-232 in the Electoral College.
The Biden transition team declined to confirm media reports that he has chosen Yellen as secretary of the Treasury, saying economic nominees would be announced next week. Yellen would be the first-ever Treasury chief who is not a white man.
At 74, she is regarded in the financial world as someone who guided the central bank and provided key economic support during a critical period of recovery from the Great Recession of 2007-09.
Wall Street cheered the news, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, with stocks moving higher.
Biden picked Avril Haines as the first female director of national intelligence, the nation’s top spy. She served as deputy national security adviser under Obama and before that as CIA deputy director. The DNI helms the U.S. intelligence community, which has 16 agencies scattered across government.
Biden plans to bring longtime colleague John Kerry into the White House to serve as a special envoy for climate on the National Security Council.
Biden said he will nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield to fill the Cabinet-level post of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. A Black woman and former U.S. ambassador to Liberia, she was assistant secretary of state for African affairs under Obama.
The transition team publicly confirmed reports that emerged Sunday that Biden will nominate Antony Blinken, a veteran diplomat and deputy national security adviser, for secretary of State.
Biden also said he had picked Jake Sullivan for his national security adviser. Sullivan was deputy chief of staff for Hillary Clinton when she led the State Department, and then was a senior aide in her failed 2016 presidential bid.
Except for Kerry and Sullivan, the Senate must confirm the nominations. The names on Biden’s list mark a cautious approach to a hostile, GOP-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is threatening to scuttle nominations his caucus deems unacceptable.