WASHINGTON – When George Floyd died last week after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him down with a knee on his neck, President Donald Trump reacted much as he had in the past when a black person’s fatal encounter with law enforcement was caught on video.
He declared himself disturbed by the “terrible thing” that he saw – then offered nothing in terms of policy to address enduring concerns about policing and racism.
“Right now I think the nation needs law and order,” Trump told the conservative media outlet Newsmax. “You have a bad group of people out there.”
Trump’s first instinct is always to look tough rather than make concessions, even when there’s a growing recognition across racial lines that black people suffer from racist policing. Apart from supporting a federal civil rights investigation into Floyd’s death, the president has offered no proposals for changing how police use force, train new officers or interact with their communities.
“There’s been no signal from the Trump administration that they are interested in doing anything other than photo-op-style events, maybe a listening session or something,” said Scott Roberts, senior criminal justice campaign director for Color of Change.