WASHINGTON – After a weekend of roller-coaster meetings with foreign leaders in France, President Donald Trump turned to less weighty matters Tuesday, denying a bedbug problem at the troubled Trump golf resort in Miami, where he wants to host next year’s G-7 summit, and rejecting a report that he pondered using nuclear weapons against Atlantic hurricanes, a move that scientists say would spread radioactivity around the globe.
In railing to his 63.6 million Twitter followers, Trump gave those stories global visibility – demonstrating his penchant for taking arms against even minor slights, and the scattershot focus that defines his stream-of-consciousness presidency.
Trump’s myriad tweets, like his news conferences, are a mash-up of the momentous and the minuscule, a digital record of whatever is occupying his thoughts – and drawing his ire – from moment to moment. Oftentimes, they undermine the agenda he is hoping to advance.
Even as he insisted that his three days at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, were “a great success for the USA” and a harmonious meeting of allies, Trump fired off tweets that placed him well outside the group consensus on such critical issues as climate change, trade tariffs and whether Russia should be readmitted to the elite group of industrialized economies.
Trump skipped the G-7 working session on climate, biodiversity and oceans (he twice said he planned to attend while the meeting was underway). In his absence, the other six leaders pledged to create a $20 million emergency fund to help Brazil control vast fires burning in the Amazon, which conservationists view as a serious threat to the environment.
Back at the White House on Tuesday, a day when he had no public events on his schedule, Trump tweeted support for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a fiery populist whom many leaders blame for encouraging the clearing of vast swaths of tropical forest and for not responding adequately to the devastating blazes in what has been called the world’s lungs.
Bolsonaro “is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil – Not easy,” Trump said in a tweet that put him at odds with his G-7 counterparts. “He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA!”
Trump already has cast his shadow over next year’s G-7, announcing in France that he wants to host it at Trump National Doral Miami. He batted away questions about whether it was illegal or unethical to force other governments to pay to attend a conference at a property that he owned.
Twice on Monday, first while meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then during a free-wheeling news conference, he lauded his resort – its “tremendous acreage,” its “very big, great conference rooms” and its proximity to Miami’s international airport, which, he noted, “takes planes from everywhere.”