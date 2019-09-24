WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday night to mock 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg after her fiery speech blasting world leaders for their inaction at the U.N. Climate Action Summit.
The president shared a video of Thunberg delivering a blunt and emotional speech alongside other youth environmental activists who castigated officials for not doing enough to prevent a catastrophic heating of the planet.
“People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth,” Thunberg said as tears filled her eyes and her voice shook with frustration. “How dare you.”
“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” Trump tweeted sarcastically in response.