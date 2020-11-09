(As of Monday morning.)
President Donald Trump's White House is refusing to take any steps to allow the transition to presumptive president-elect Joe Biden.
A Trump appointee who leads the General Services Administration won't issue a letter needed to start the official transition process.
A spokeswoman for the GSA echoed Trump's claim that the presidential election remains undecided, even though Biden appears to have insurmountable leads in more than enough states to win the electoral vote for the White House.
GSA Administrator Emily Murphy offered no indication when or if she plans to issue the letter.
The letter would give Biden's transition team access to millions in federal funding for salaries and travel, along with seemingly minor things like dot-gov email addresses.
Trump continues to assert that he won and claims he will pursue legal challenges and recounts in several states. He has refused to concede to Biden and is reportedly considering launching a new campaign of #MAGA rallies to highlight his claims of election fraud.
Election officials say there is no evidence of irregularities, at least the kind of widespread issues that could shift the results.
Biden is moving ahead with his transition. He has named a coronavirus task force and planned to address the nation Monday.
It's unclear how big an impact Trump's actions will have on the Biden transition.