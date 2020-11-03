There was never much doubt that President Donald J. Trump would get the nod from Yuba-Sutter voters.
Compared to the results of the last presidential election in 2016, Trump took about the same percentages, but this year’s challenger, Joe Biden, took higher percentages than Hillary Clinton took in 2016.
As of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Trump had 53 percent of the vote in Sutter County to Biden’s 45 percent. In 2016, Trump won with 18,176 votes (52 percent of the vote) to Clinton’s 13,076 (38 percent).
In Yuba County, Trump was leading Tuesday night with 51 percent to Biden’s 46 percent. In 2016, Trump won in the final tally in Yuba County with 13,170 (55 percent of the vote) to Clinton’s 7,910 (33 percent); in Sutter County.
Those percentages are based on early returns consisting of early ballots. Total ballots counted at the time equaled 15,496 in Yuba County and 27,202 in Sutter County.