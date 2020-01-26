WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s defense lawyers said their opening foray this weekend in the impeachment trial was only a “sneak preview” to Monday’s main event – but that was before revelations that Trump told John Bolton he wouldn’t lift a hold on military aid to Ukraine until it investigated his political rivals, according to the president’s former national security adviser.
That exchange, described in a draft of Bolton’s book and first reported by The New York Times, severely undercuts the defense that Trump’s counsel sought to showcase this week, and bolsters Democrats’ calls for witnesses in the trial. The Los Angeles Times could not immediately independently confirm the account.
“There can be no doubt now that Mr. Bolton directly contradicts the heart of the President’s defense and therefore must be called as a witness,” the House managers responded Sunday night in a statement. “During our impeachment inquiry, the President blocked our request for Mr. Bolton’s testimony. Now we see why.”
Bolton said he wished to testify as part of the impeachment proceedings against Trump, but the White House – which has a draft of the book, according to The New York Times – issued a blanket order blocking officials from providing testimony and documents, broadly citing executive privilege.
A partial roster of Trump’s legal team began its defense of the president on Saturday, arguing over two hours that he “did nothing wrong” when he pushed Ukraine to open investigations into the Bidens as he withheld a White House meeting and security assistance.
Trump’s team reserved its more incendiary attacks for Monday, when they planned to try to shift scrutiny onto former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter – effectively giving Trump the public inquest against his potential rival in the 2020 presidential election that he sought from Ukraine.
Kenneth W. Starr, the prosecutor whose investigation led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, and Alan Dershowitz, the veteran defense attorney, have yet to appear in the Senate chamber as part of Trump’s defense team. But they are expected to take the lead for the bulk of the counteroffensive this week, which could last just one day.
Last week, seven House managers argued that Trump abused the power of the presidency and then obstructed Congress to cover it up, filling the 24 hours allowed by Senate rules with three days’ worth of PowerPoint presentations, video clips, detailed timelines and impassioned speeches. They called for Republican colleagues to support subpoenas for witnesses and documentation, hoping to get at least four to join them for key votes this week.
Dershowitz said the Democrats were overcompensating for a dearth of evidence with political persuasion.