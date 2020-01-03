WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Friday that he ordered the drone strikes that killed Iran’s top military leader to prevent future attacks against Americans.
“We caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump said, adding that “we take comfort in knowing his reign of terror is over.”
Trump rejected concerns that his decision to kill Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, would draw the U.S. into a wider conflict in the Middle East.
“We took action last night to stop a war,” he said. “We did not take action to start a war.”
Tehran vowed “harsh retaliation” for the attack, as a Pentagon official said that at least 3,000 more Army troops were heading to the Middle East.
U.S. officials offered few details of what they said was a plot by Soleimani to kill American soldiers and diplomats. The mention of diplomats seemed to suggest that targets included an American embassy – possibly the one in Baghdad that was stormed by pro-Iran militias last week.
“There was an imminent attack,” Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo said on Fox News. “What was sitting before us was his travels throughout the region and his efforts to make a significant strike against Americans. There would have been many Muslims killed as well – Iraqis, people in other countries as well.”
Soleimani was killed by multiple U.S. drone strikes late Thursday as he drove in a convoy from the Baghdad airport, according to a military officer familiar with the details who was not authorized to speak publicly. Also killed were Abu Mahdi Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, and six other people, according to Iraqi security officials. The Associated Press quoted other Iraqi officials as saying Soleimani’s body was torn to pieces, and he was identified by a ring he wore.
“We’ve made clear to the Iranians that we weren’t going to tolerate the killing of Americans,” Pompeo said on CNN.
Soleimani was a cultural icon in Iran and the reputed mastermind behind the Islamic Republic’s military operations throughout the region, backing Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Hezbollah party in Lebanon and other groups. He also helped fight against Islamic State militants who at one point seized large parts of Iraq and Syria.
The brazen attack immediately inflamed tensions in the region. Already, Washington and Tehran have been engaged in a steadily simmering tit-for-tat conflict since Trump withdrew from the 2015 landmark Iran nuclear deal and reimposed harsh sanctions that have battered Tehran’s economy.
The United States urged citizens to leave Iraq “immediately” and closed consular services at the embassy in Baghdad. Some flights to the country were canceled.
Pentagon officials said that 3,000 to 3,500 troops from 82nd Airborne Division are deploying to Kuwait. That’s in addition to the 600 sent earlier this week in response to Baghdad embassy protests.
“The brigade will deploy to Kuwait as an appropriate and precautionary action in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities, and will assist in reconstituting the reserve,” said a Defense Department official.