BIARRITZ, France – President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly denounced his predecessor’s diplomacy with Iran, said Monday that he’s open to negotiating with Tehran over its nuclear program, signaling a possible new approach toward a government that he’s sanctioned for supporting terrorism in the Middle East.
“We’re not looking for leadership change,” Trump said, ruling out a goal that some of his top advisers have explicitly endorsed in the past. “This country has been through that many times before; that doesn’t work.”
Trump’s remarks at a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron came on the final day of the Group of 7 summit that was otherwise dominated by the president’s efforts to soothe markets and other world leaders about his escalating trade conflict with China.
Asked about how the wide swings in his stance toward Beijing – threatening one day, placating the next – have unnerved investors and confused allies, Trump defended his approach.
“Sorry, it’s the way I negotiate,” he said. “It’s the way I negotiate. It’s done very well for me over the years. It’s doing even better for the country.”
He also confirmed that next year, when the U.S. has its turn to host the G-7, he plans for the meeting to be held at his Doral resort near Miami. He denied that the arrangement posed an ethical problem by using his government position to generate business for his company, and he insisted that he has lost money by being president but provided no evidence.
An opening to Iran, if it comes, would mark the beginning of another high-stakes foreign policy gambit for the president. He has already engaged in regular meetings with Kim Jong Un in an effort – so far fruitless – to persuade the North Korean dictator to abandon his nuclear weapons.
Last year Trump pulled out of the agreement reached in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama with Iran and five other nations that was aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Macron has been looking for ways to salvage the deal, and Trump appeared amenable to the possibility during their joint news conference Monday.
“I really believe Iran could be a great nation, but they can’t have nuclear weapons,” Trump said. He suggested that the United States and European allies could offer Tehran loans or some other access to credit as an incentive for reaching a new deal and a respite from economic sanctions imposed by Washington.
Trump listed his goals as barring Tehran from having nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles and having an agreement that would last for “a longer period of time” than Obama’s, which was scheduled to restrict Iran’s nuclear program for a decade.
That was a notably slimmer list of demands than those outlined by Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, who has said Iran must withdraw forces from Syria and stop supporting militant groups that target Israel, among other steps. Trump’s stance is also out of sync with the hard-line views of John Bolton, his national security adviser, who has suggested that a change of government would be necessary in Tehran.
Macron has been carefully maneuvering to broker a meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. The French leader had a private meeting with Trump when he arrived at the G-7, then extended a surprise invitation to Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, to visit Biarritz during the summit. Zarif met with French and other European officials, but not with the Americans.
Rouhani appeared open to the possibility of meeting with Trump.
“If I know that in meeting with somebody the problem of my country would be solved, I wouldn’t hesitate because the central issue is the national interests of the country,” he said in a statement posted on a government website after Zarif’s meetings with the Europeans.