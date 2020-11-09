(As of 6 p.m. Monday.)
As the morning sun bathed the grounds on an unseasonably warm November Monday, the rattle of construction could be heard nearby as workers began erecting the viewing stands for the next president’s inaugural ceremony.
But inside, President Donald Trump was still refusing to acknowledge it would be Joe Biden taking the oath of office on.
Two days after Biden’s victory seemed clear to many, Trump was still tweeting allegations of fraud in some states and suggesting he didn’t really lose in others.
Trump’s administration is refusing to cooperate with Biden’s transition team, withholding federal resources that normally flow freely after a campaign ends. The agency that manages the transfer of power, the General Services Administration, said “an ascertainment has not yet been made” that the election is over.
The delay leaves Biden with only barebones assistance.
The president appeared focused on a multi-state legal maneuver against the election results. His campaign sued election officials Monday, alleging that Republican observers were kept too far away to properly watch how ballots were being processed. The lawsuit also said rules on how voters could fix problems with mail ballots were unevenly applied, making it easier for Democrats to make sure their votes counted.
So far, Trump’s legal offensive has failed to gain traction. Judges quickly rejected his team’s lawsuits in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada in the days after voting ended. Another one in Arizona remains ongoing, alleging that voters received improper instructions about how to use voting machines.
It’s unlikely that any of the lawsuits have called into question enough votes to swing the results. Biden leads Trump by roughly 45,000 votes in Pennsylvania, 15,000 in Arizona, 36,000 in Nevada and 146,000 in Michigan.
The campaign has not ruled out holding post-election political rallies, with Trump continuing to assert that he has won, but so far there are no plans for the president to hit the road.
Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that he told his team “it ain’t over til it’s over ... and this AIN’T over!” And Senate Majority LeaderMitch McConnell, R-Ky, broke his silence to say that he supports Trump’s attempts to challenge the results.
While McConnell refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory, he hosted an event for Republican candidates who won their races.