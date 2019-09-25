WASHINGTON
Graham said to impeach Trump over a phone call is ‘insane’
Sen. Lindsey Graham delivered unequivocal support for President Donald Trump less than an hour after the White House released the rough transcript of a phone call congressional Democrats say could be grounds for impeachment.
Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning, the South Carolina Republican announced that he had read the five-page transcript between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 – and saw no evidence of misconduct.
“From my point of view, to impeach any president over a phone call like this would be insane,” said Graham, who also shared that he had spoken to Trump earlier in the day to “applaud” him for releasing the document.
“I told him, ‘Mr. President, the desire to get you is unending,’” Graham recalled of his conversation. “(Democrats) were calling for your impeachment before they even knew what was in the phone call.
McConnell says Pelosi caved to impeachment witchhunt
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a staunch defender of President Donald Trump, accuses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of caving to the left and its “impeachment obsession” – yet the Kentucky Republican has carefully put a little distance between himself and the White House.
McConnell has accused Democrats of rushing to judgment on impeachment and politicizing the controversy over Trump’s relations with Ukraine.
But the senator has also made it clear this week that he supported sending security assistance to Ukraine and had pressed various administration officials for several months as the White House opposed its release. And he raised no objection to a Democratic bid to prod the White House to share a whistleblower complaint about Trump with Congress.
Trump’s admission that he asked the Ukrainian president for help in discrediting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden hastened Democratic efforts to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.
McConnell leads a Senate with 53 Republicans. Next year, 23 GOP Senate seats are up, while only 12 Democratic seats are in play.
He’s treading a fine line, accusing Democrats Wednesday of looking to impeach Trump “since practically the moment that Secretary Clinton lost the election,” while insisting that the Senate Intelligence Committee is prepared to investigate the matter.
“Senate Republicans support the established proper procedures for considering this whistle blower report,” McConnell said. “And in the meantime, while our friends across the Capitol rush to judgment and dive deeper into their nearly three-year-old impeachment addiction, we’ll stay focused on the American people’s business.”
Trump unable to explain the call to an Ukrainian leader
Donald Trump on Wednesday was unable to explain why it is acceptable and legal for a sitting U.S. president to ask a foreign leader to investigate one of his domestic political foes.
Instead, during a meandering answer at a news conference, the president tried to deflect attention to what he says was misconduct by then-Vice President Joe Biden. He also tried to downplay his own words as spelled out in a memo of a call with Ukraine’s new leader released earlier in the day that sent shockwaves through Washington.
Rather than telling a CNBC reporter why his July conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskiy was indeed legal, Trump fired off a number of allegations and insults about his Democratic opponents.
“Impeachment for that?” Trump said at one point, his voice rising. “When you have a wonderful meeting ... or call? ... It was beautiful conversation.”
Democratic lawmakers and presidential candidates, however, disagree. They see a potential criminal act because Trump appears to be asking a foreign government to give him a personal political benefit – that’s a federal offense.