The Sutter Buttes mountain range offers one of the most iconic views across county lines with thousands of pictures taken year round by both tourists and residents alike. Facebook pages, Instagram hashtags, websites, books and countless regional logos have all been dedicated to what has been described as “the world’s smallest mountain range.”
This 1.5-million-year-old extinct volcanic mass even has its own calendar – a fundraising initiative that started over 20 years ago by the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust (SBRLT). The SBRLT states that its mission is to protect the natural and agricultural resources of the Sutter Buttes and the surrounding region for present and future generations. Through yearly calendars, funds are collected that support SBRLT’s mission and showcase the Buttes in all their glory.
The 2024 Sutter Buttes Calendar was released just last month and organizers said they received hundreds of submissions.
“It’s always hard to make choices,” said Molly Bloom, director and curator of the Sutter County Museum and one of the calendar panelists. “Sometimes it comes down to making sure there is a good balanced variety and whether or not the pictures can be fitted or formatted correctly to print.”
Last Friday, the Sutter County Museum hosted an opening reception for the 2024 Sutter Buttes Calendar exhibit which featured all 13 of the selected photos and a handful of the participating photographers. This year, the calendar’s chosen cover photo came from a student photographer by the name of Darren Callaghan.
“He was at the reception and was telling people how he would lay on his stomach to try and get the shots,” said Bloom enthusiastically. “There were at least 100 people there and I think this is one of their biggest years as far as submissions go.”
In addition to the monthly features, the calendar contains smaller images of local wildlife, landscapes, or structures which may be considered “honorable mentions.” These pictures can only be viewed from within the calendar or on SBRLT’s online gallery, so curious patrons are encouraged to secure their own copy at the Sunsweet Gift Shop, Avid Reader in Davis, the Sutter County Museum, or at either the Sutter County or SBRLT website.
The museum’s current calendar exhibit will run through Aug. 24 during regular business hours. Sutter County Museum is located at 1333 Butte House Rd. in Yuba City and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information about the SBRLT or its calendar, visit sutterbutteslandtrust.org. Individual photo prints can also be ordered here.
Submissions for the 2025 calendar are already underway with detailed specifications listed on SBRLT’s website. Those interested in submitting have a deadline of April 26, 2024, and can contact SBRLT at 530-755-3568 or email Photos@SutterButtesLandTrust.org for further assistance.