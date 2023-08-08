The Sutter Buttes mountain range offers one of the most iconic views across county lines with thousands of pictures taken year round by both tourists and residents alike. Facebook pages, Instagram hashtags, websites, books and countless regional logos have all been dedicated to what has been described as “the world’s smallest mountain range.” 

This 1.5-million-year-old extinct volcanic mass even has its own calendar – a fundraising initiative that started over 20 years ago by the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust (SBRLT). The SBRLT states that its mission is to protect the natural and agricultural resources of the Sutter Buttes and the surrounding region for present and future generations. Through yearly calendars, funds are collected that support SBRLT’s mission and showcase the Buttes in all their glory. 

