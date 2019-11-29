Two trustees have been selected to serve on the board for the Reclamation District 784 following an all-mailed ballot election.
Rick Brown and Jared Hastey were selected as the newest trustees and will serve four-year terms on the board. They will join fellow trustees Joe Danna, Sarbdeep Atwal and David Read.
The election wrapped up on Nov. 19. Participating voters also passed Measure A, which enables all future RD 784 trustee elections to be conducted by all-mailed ballot.
RD 784 was established in 1908 and operates under the authority of the state’s Central Valley Flood Protection Board and the Department of Water Resources. The district covers approximately 40,676 acres including 33.59 miles of levees, more than 60 miles of internal drainage canals and 10 pumping stations.
Its priorities are to protect human life, property and the environment within its land-side boundaries – the district includes approximately 2,000 commercial buildings and more than 12,500 residences.