Since June, Truth Tabernacle in Marysville has been hosting free food giveaways on the first Tuesday of each month in partnership with the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank in Yuba City. 

The next food giveaway is scheduled from 5-6 p.m. today at 5206 Tulip Rd. in Marysville. Available items may include food that is shelf-stable, dry goods, as well as bread and produce. 

