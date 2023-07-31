Since June, Truth Tabernacle in Marysville has been hosting free food giveaways on the first Tuesday of each month in partnership with the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank in Yuba City.
The next food giveaway is scheduled from 5-6 p.m. today at 5206 Tulip Rd. in Marysville. Available items may include food that is shelf-stable, dry goods, as well as bread and produce.
Truth Tabernacle also hosts other community programs including the Alcohol Chemical Treatment Series (ACTS), Narcotics Anonymous classes, and Father’s First.
The ACTS program was established at Truth Tabernacle in 1992 with the goal of helping students overcome or resist having a dependency on alcohol and chemicals. Meetings are held on Friday nights beginning at 7 p.m. and organizers report that the program has been very effective within the Yuba-Sutter area.
Father’s First is a support group offering parenting education to dads. Organizers state that it was designed for fathers of all ages with a focus on maximizing knowledge, imparting healthy coping skills, and encouraging family involvement. Even if the father may be estranged, Truth Tabernacle said that Father’s First acts as a mentorship program and gives instruction on different ways to support the family. This support group meets on Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-8 p.m. and transportation is available.
For more information, contact Truth Tabernacle at 530-742-7761.