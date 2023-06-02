Representatives of Truth Tabernacle in Marysville said food will be given away Tuesday as part of a monthly distribution on the first Tuesday of each month.
Located at 5206 Tulip Rd. in Marysville, the food distribution will be available from 4-6 p.m. The religious organization said food will be “shelf stable” and include dry goods and produce.
While the distributions are meant to occur on each first Tuesday of the month, Truth Tabernacle said July’s distribution will be held on July 11 because of the Fourth of July holiday.
Representatives of the group said the organization also hosts other programs that can benefit the community.
“Truth Tabernacle currently hosts various programs including ACTS (Alcohol Chemical Treatment Series), NA classes, and Father’s First. Truth Tabernacle has been hosting the ACTS program since 1992. The goal is to help students break the chains of dependency on alcohol and chemicals. It has been very effective within the Yuba-Sutter area. Friday night meetings begin at 7 p.m.,” the group said. “Father’s First is a support group offering parenting education for dads. It is designed to maximize knowledge of coping skills for fathers of all ages. Supports father involvement in the family by encouraging dads to be dads. A mentorship program that gives them instruction on different ways to support their families even though they may be estranged. Transportation is available. The support group meets on Wednesday and Friday from 7-8 p.m.”
For more information, call 530-742-7761.