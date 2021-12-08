Trumpets, trombones, tubas, euphoniums, horns, and other eclectic instruments will come together on Saturday to play all of the holiday favorites during this year’s installment of TubaChristmas.
According to a release issued by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, TubaChristmas has been held locally for several years at the Sutter Theater – even during the construction phase – to coincide with the Yuba City Christmas Stroll on Plumas Street.
TubaChristmas concerts have been held worldwide for the past 48 years after the idea was conceived in 1974 by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his music teacher and mentor William J. Bell, according to the release, and the first performance was conducted at New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink on Sunday, Dec. 22, 1974, by conductor Paul Lavalle.
“This year the ad hoc band is led by local professional musician and music educator, Deanna Weisman, who will be playing euphonium for the concert,” read the release. “Deanna has a Master of Art in Education degree and has been teaching for 23 years, currently in the Marysville Joint Unified School District. She is the band manager for the Yuba Sutter Big Band and has played with the Oroville Community Band and the Shasta and Yuba College Concert and Jazz bands, the Nevada City Concert Band and the Ukuladies.”
The TubaChristmas performance will be held at the newly opened Sutter Theater Center for the Arts, 754 Plumas St., Yuba City, starting at 6:30 p.m. The show is free and open to the public.
According to the release, the performance will also include a sing-along.
Those that attend are asked to follow the theater’s current COVID-19 policy, which includes wearing a mask except when eating and drinking and providing proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of the show.
For more information, call 530-742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.