AMMAN, Jordan – Turkish-backed Syrian rebel factions overran the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ayn on Saturday, officials said, securing a strategic passageway for Turkey’s offensive against a U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia.
The Turkish Defense Ministry released a statement on Saturday saying that Ras al-Ayn “has been brought under control,” while Turkish news channels broadcast images of the town wreathed with plumes of smoke from a barrage of artillery fire.
Syrian rebel factions operating under the banner of the Turkish-forged Syrian National Army released video of their fighters spraying machine-gun fire down a dirt-covered thoroughfare near Ras al-Ayn’s eastern entrance. Other pictures purported to show them inside the town’s neighborhoods, tearing down signs for the Kurdish-allied military force, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, and commandeering a Humvee the U.S. had supplied to the Kurds. But a spokesman for one of the factions said the rebels had yet to take control of the whole town. Breaching Ras al-Ayn, one of the two initial primary targets of the Turkish offensive, now in its fourth day, comes amid an increasing tempo of attacks despite worldwide condemnation of the Turkish government.
The takeover also injected further instability in Syria’s internecine civil war, which began in 2011 and has since devolved into a multi-front proxy conflict with sectarian-tinged bloodshed.
A rebel group fighting under the Syrian National Army banner said it had momentarily cut off part of the M4 highway, the main east-west artery running through the Kurds’ enclave to the Syrian-Iraqi border. The Syrian Democratic Forces later said they had reclaimed the area.
But during its brief control, the rebel group stopped Kurdish fighters’ vehicles and summarily executed some of them. A video released by the group’s cadres depicted them firing streams of bullets into the corpse of a uniformed Kurdish fighter they had apprehended moments before, to shouts of “God is great.” Pro-Kurdish activists claimed a prominent Kurdish politician was also killed. Since the assault began on Wednesday, 40 civilians have been killed in northeast Syria, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based monitor of violence in the country, and the United Nations said more than 190,000 people had been displaced.
Aid groups have warned of a looming humanitarian crisis, with civilians struggling to find shelter, food and water.
Fawaz Saido, a teacher from Tal Tamr, said his town was overcrowded with people seeking refuge. “There was no place for them to sleep,” Saido told the Rojava Information Center, a Syrian Kurdish think tank based in northeastern Syria. “We found places for them in schools, in private homes. ... There’s no space left. Many people are sleeping in tents.”
Making matters worse, Saido said, has been a shortage of water since Turkish shelling damaged a water station in the city of Hasakah.
On the Turkish side of the border, three more civilians were reported killed on Saturday from Kurdish shelling and rocket fire, Turkish authorities said, bringing the civilian death toll there to 10.
The Turkish offensive began earlier this week after President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the border area, in effect giving his blessing for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to rout the Kurdish militiamen, who had served as the main fighting force on behalf of the U.S. in its mission to rout Islamic State militants in Syria. Turkey considers them a terrorist group related to Kurdish guerrillas locked in a decades-long insurgency against the government in Ankara.
The Turks aim to establish a 20-mile strip of territory along its 566-mile border with Syria where it will relocate the 3.6 million Syrian refugees still in Turkish territories.