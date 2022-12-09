The hunting and shooting sports store Turner’s Outdoorsman has fully opened its doors in Yuba City.
Although the store had a “soft opening” on Nov. 15, store employees, members of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and community leaders commemorated the store’s grand opening Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Steve Warren, general manager for Turner’s Outdoorsman, has been a resident of Yuba City since 1984, and was hired to manage the new store location in September.
“I’m very happy to be a part of Yuba City. I want to welcome everyone to the store and thank you for all your support,” Warren said.
Yuba City Mayor Wade Kirchner presented Warren with a plaque honoring the store’s opening and its contribution to the community’s economic development. In an area where hunting, fishing and other outdoor sports are popular, Kirchner believes that Turner’s Outdoorsman will be a “great fit for the city.”
Sutter County Supervisor Nick Micheli thanked Warren and his staff for establishing the business at Yuba Sutter Marketplace, which has seen an influx of new businesses this year, including Burlington and Five Below. A Boot Barn is also currently in construction next to Turner’s Outdoorsman.
“It’s wonderful to see so many businesses come back to this mall,” Micheli said.
Since its opening, Warren said that business has been steady and busy. He is thankful to be providing a service to outdoor sports enthusiasts and offer another attraction to Yuba Sutter Marketplace.
“It feels nice to be open and ready for business, and also to help revitalize the mall,” Warren said.
Established in 1971, Turner’s Outdoorsman is the largest, privately owned specialty sporting goods retailer in California, officials said. The store offers an extensive selection of firearms, ammunition, shooting sports accessories and hunting equipment. Fishing gear, tackle and other supplies are also available.
With the opening of its Yuba City location, Turner’s Outdoorsman now operates in 33 areas throughout California as well as one store in Tucson, Arizona, officials said. Warren said that his store marks the northernmost location out of each retailer.
Turner’s Outdoorsman is located at 1035 Colusa Ave. in Yuba City within Yuba Sutter Marketplace. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.