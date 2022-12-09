TurnersOutdoorsman.jpg

Store employees, city officials and community members cut the ribbon celebrating Turner’s Outdoorsman’s grand opening in Yuba City on Friday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

The hunting and shooting sports store Turner’s Outdoorsman has fully opened its doors in Yuba City.

Although the store had a “soft opening” on Nov. 15, store employees, members of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and community leaders commemorated the store’s grand opening Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

