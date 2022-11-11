Turner’s Outdoorsman will be opening at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace in Yuba City at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. This will mark the store’s soft opening, with a grand opening event planned for Dec. 9. This news is in addition to the new store openings of Hobby Lobby, Burlington, and Five Below, with Boot Barn slated to open in January 2023.
Turner’s Outdoorsman is classified as a hunting, shooting, and fishing specialty store. Starting in 1971 as a single store in Long Beach, Turner’s Outdoorsman has since grown to include 33 locations throughout California and Arizona. The business states that its goal is to provide customers with the best-priced merchandise in the industry coupled with personal service and first-hand fishing, hunting and shooting experience.