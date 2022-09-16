Turner’s Outdoorsman is set to join the roster of stores at Yuba Sutter Marketplace in Yuba City.
The new store will be located next to Burlington and is scheduled to open sometime this fall.
Turner's Outdoorsman is set to join the roster of stores at Yuba Sutter Marketplace in Yuba City.
The new store will be located next to Burlington and is scheduled to open sometime this fall.
“The addition of Turner’s Outdoorsman will add even more variety to our attractive store offerings making Yuba Sutter Marketplace a shopping destination,” said Natasha Shelton, senior general manager of Yuba Sutter Marketplace.
The news comes in addition to the other recent store openings such as Hobby Lobby, Burlington, Five Below and the soon to come Boot Barn.
Turner’s Outdoorsman is a hunting, shooting, and fishing specialty store. Started in 1971 as a single store in Long Beach, Turner’s Outdoorsman has now grown to include 33 locations throughout California and Arizona.
The business states that its goal is to provide the merchandise customers want, at the best prices in the industry coupled with personal service and first-hand fishing, hunting and shooting experience that only its sales professionals can provide.
