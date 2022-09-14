Participants in the 2022 Twin Cities Cattle Drive gathered Wednesday before the push down Bridge Street in Yuba City toward Marysville. The planned route included a trip along Bridge Street and over the 5th Street Bridge to D Street in Marysville before turning down First Street and ending at the Cotton Rosser Arena in Riverfront Park. The drive was part of a week of events centered around the Marysville Stampede. Festivities continue today with the Marysville Stampede Kick Off Party at the Geweke Ford dealership at 871 E. Onstott in Yuba City. On Friday night is the annual Sodbusters sponsored by the Rotary Club of Marysville and held at the Riverfront Park/Cotton Rosser Pavillion. On Saturday, gates open at 3 p.m. for the 88th annual Marysville Stampede at Riverfront Park/Cotton Rosser Pavillion, which starts at 5 p.m. Then on Sunday, the Marysville Stampede wraps up at 3:30 p.m. with the gates opening up at 1:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.marysvillestampede.com.

