Twin Rivers Charter School in Yuba City held its third annual Cultural Day on Tuesday to celebrate student diversity and different cultures that influence the Yuba-Sutter community. Starting at 9 a.m., students were free to roam campus and participate in 19 creative activities representing eight cultures.
Principal Karen Villalobos said Cultural Day calls upon students, staff and parents to share aspects of their heritage with one another, and create fun activities centered around a particular country, ethnicity or culture.
“We asked for friends and family to volunteer each year,” she said. “We just ask, ‘What would you like to share with everyone?’”
Students, staff and volunteers were also encouraged to dress up in traditional clothes representing their culture or heritage.
During the first Cultural Day, activities were primarily organized by staff members, but Villalobos said that community participation continues to grow each year. A number of parent and staff volunteers were present to lead students through crafts, games and dances.
A variety of culturally significant foods such as samosas, fried rice and egg rolls were also available for students during their lunch break.
“The sharing of food is culturally universal,” Villalobos said.
Other stations offered food throughout the event. Several Latina staff members and volunteers ran a tortilla making station where fresh tortillas were pressed and fried from scratch. Visitors were encouraged to add toppings including butter, cotija and guacamole.
Games like lotería, a Mexican card game similar to bingo, offered candy prizes to students who participated.
Students were also able to visit different classrooms for activities such as origami, henna, paper fan making and Bhangra dance.
Raj Deol, an intervention and speech specialist for Twin Rivers Charter School, taught students how to perform Bhangra at her station. While planning for Cultural Day, Deol said that she wanted to incorporate something from her Punjabi heritage.
“I grew up dancing, so I thought this would be a perfect way to connect the kids to my culture,” she said. “I love seeing kids excited to participate and learn the moves.”
Twin Rivers Charter School is one of the few local schools open in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, Villalobos said. Cultural Day is always held near the holiday to help students appreciate each other’s traditions and backgrounds, she said.
Students also discuss the distinguishing characteristics of their heritage and how they evolve in the lens of American culture.
“This exposes students to things that are different from themselves or what we call culturally American. It allows students from all cultures to feel appreciated,’” Villalobos said. “We have some students dressed as cowboys because to them, their grandparents were ranchers and cowboys, and that’s important to their sense of heritage.”