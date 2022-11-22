Twin Rivers Charter School in Yuba City held its third annual Cultural Day on Tuesday to celebrate student diversity and different cultures that influence the Yuba-Sutter community. Starting at 9 a.m., students were free to roam campus and participate in 19 creative activities representing eight cultures. 

Principal Karen Villalobos said Cultural Day calls upon students, staff and parents to share aspects of their heritage with one another, and create fun activities centered around a particular country, ethnicity or culture. 

