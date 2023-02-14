Twin Rivers Charter School in Yuba City held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to initiate the construction of a new classroom wing and multipurpose room. Students and faculty members lined near the construction site grounds to view the school’s Board of Directors commemorate the expansion project.
Once completed, the facility will hold five classrooms, two of which will be dedicated to incoming transitional kindergarten (TK) students. A multipurpose room will also host art and music classes as well as the after school program.
Twin Rivers Charter School Superintendent and Principal Karen Villalobos said that this expansion has been in development for less than a year, but conception for an additional facility began nearly two years ago.
The decision to construct a new class wing is also reflected in the school’s strategic plan, she said. One of the main goals for Twin Rivers Charter is to research options of growth, including a “dream building,” which will become the five classroom and multipurpose facility.
“Our board began research for a dream building in 2021. During that time, we had the foresight to start saving funds. The board saw a need for additional classrooms, so it was really TK that spurred this project on as well as the need to house other programs with a multipurpose room,” Villalobos said.
Twin Rivers Charter has partnered with Hilbers, Inc. to construct the new facility. The school previously partnered with Hilbers to construct its middle school classrooms and additional facilities in 2015. With the addition of the new class wing, this marks the first expansion for Twin Rivers Charter since the completion of the main school buildings, Villalobos said.
This $3 million project is projected to be completed by July 14 and will be open for school use by the start of the 2023/24 school year, she said.
As part of the groundbreaking ceremony, the sixth grade beginners band performed two instrumental pieces. Third grade students also sang “America, the Beautiful” with middle school student Macy Sbranti giving a solo performance.
Mike Paustian, president of the school’s board of directors, believes that this new building will open more doors for student success as the school gains more space for incoming students and programs.
“That’s what this whole project is about, for the students. This new building gives them a better educational opportunity,” Paustian said. “This is a fantastic thing for our community. I want to thank everybody for making this happen.”