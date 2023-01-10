California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced recently that Twin Rivers Charter School was among more than 350 elementary schools in the state selected for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program.
According to officials, the California Distinguished Schools Award recognizes schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for their innovation, talent, and success in supporting students.
Twin Rivers Charter School was the only school in the Yuba-Sutter area to receive this award.
“The exceptional elementary schools recognized this year are illustrative of the hard work, dedication, and resilience shown by educators and schools across the state after communities struggled for multiple years with urgent effects to physical and mental health and unprecedented challenges to delivering education,” state officials said. “... The California Distinguished Schools program recognizes schools for their excellent work in one of two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance. Elementary schools and middle and high schools are recognized in alternate years; therefore, awardees hold the title for two years.”
Schools are chosen for the California Distinguished Schools Award through a process by the California Department of Education. The department “uses multiple measures to identify eligible schools based on their performance on the state indicators as specified on the California School Dashboard”
Schools are selected after analyzing data reported through the 2022 dashboard, including assessment results, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates, and socioeconomic data.
“It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 356 elementary schools for providing outstanding public education and opportunities to students. Their innovation and hard work have helped to ensure their students can heal, recover, and thrive – even in the toughest times,” Thurmond said in a statement. “California Distinguished Schools represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning, and collaboration, but also highly successful, data-driven school efforts ranging from professional development for educators to mental health and social-emotional wellness strategies to address the needs of students and families.”
In 2022, Twin Rivers Charter School, which is a part of Yuba City Unified School District, also received state recognition.
The California Department of Education announced in April 2022 that four schools and two school districts in Sutter County were 2022 California Pivotal Practice award winners. The local schools and districts recognized included Live Oak Middle School, Luther Elementary, South Sutter Charter School, Twin Rivers Charter School, Winship-Robbins School District and Yuba City Unified School District.
The California Pivotal Practice Award Program was designed to celebrate districts and schools that have completed an online application highlighting an innovative practice that was implemented during the 2020/21 school year, when California required schools to offer distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June 2022, Twin Rivers Charter School was the first school in the North State to be named a 2022 California Green Ribbon School. The title was given to Twin Rivers Charter for its efforts in environmental sustainability along with health and wellness.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, California Green Ribbon Schools are recognized for “reducing environmental impact and costs, improving the health and wellness of schools, students, and staff; and providing effective environmental and sustainability education.”