Twin Rivers Charter School is the first school in the North State to be named a 2022 California Green Ribbon School. The title was given to Twin Rivers Charter for its efforts in environmental sustainability along with health and wellness.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, California Green Ribbon Schools are recognized for “reducing environmental impact and costs, improving the health and wellness of schools, students, and staff; and providing effective environmental and sustainability education.”
Twin Rivers Charter was given Silver status under this title, meaning it’s reached 65-74.9% sustainability. Other status offered to California Green Schools include a Gold status of 75% sustainability or higher, and Green Achievers: The highest achievement given to Green Ribbon School awardees.
The school was able to implement three projects in order to earn its Silver status: Introducing solar energy, implementing the Social Emotional Learning (SEL) program and establishing outdoor education camps for students.
Twin Rivers Charter was able to successfully integrate these projects in tandem with general efforts toward sustainability, Principal and Superintendent Karen Villabolos said. Students and faculty were able to lead initiatives partnered with Recology toward recycling and composting on campus.
In an effort to achieve better mental health and wellness within the school, SEL was established to give students emotional and interpersonal guidance. SEL bridges schools with the students’ outer communities in order to teach self-actualization, social awareness, relationship building and decision-making skills.
“(Twin Rivers Charter School) is fortunate to have a supportive board of directors who understand the need for our students and staff well-being,” Villabolos said.
Green Ribbon School applications for the 2021/22 school year were made available in August 2021. Data and Assessment Coordinator Obie Leff oversaw Twin River Charter’s application process so it best reflected the sustainability efforts from students and staff, Villabolos said.
Villabolos is proud of the work Twin Rivers Charter has put out and is eager to continue the school’s efforts toward bettering the environment and wellness within the community. She plans to continue environmental initiatives in hopes of earning the Green Achievers status in the future.
“(Twin Rivers Charter School) was proud to be recognized as a Silver status school as our first time award. We know we have some great work ahead as we work toward Gold and Green Achiever status,” Villabolos said. “The great thing is that the work we are doing is making a difference for our students, staff, school and community.”
Over the summer, the school will introduce gardening projects to enhance its self-sufficiency. The school also plans to work with the Yuba-Sutter Blue Zones project in the fall to improve recycling initiatives on campus.