After breaking ground in February, Twin Rivers Charter School in Yuba City will start the new school year with an additional classroom wing and multipurpose room.
The facility features two classrooms for incoming TK students along with a music and visual performing arts room. It also features a multipurpose room for after-school programs, common prep for teachers and large classroom instruction.
Former Twin Rivers Charter School Superintendent and Principal Karen Villalobos previously said that this expansion has been in development for less than a year, but conception for an additional facility began nearly two years ago.
School officials reported that Villalobos resigned from her position in June after working with Twin Rivers Charter for seven years. In her place, Chrissy Jolly and Obie Leff have been named as principals and co-directors for Twin Rivers Charter’s elementary and middle schools respectively.
Jolly previously served as assistant principal alongside Villalobos while Leff served as the school’s data and assessment coordinator.
“Thank you to the staff who celebrated and shed a few too many tears the last few days. You guys know my heart will always be with you,” Villalobos said in a social media post. “To the (Twin Rivers Charter School) Community, the timing to say goodbye properly wasn’t to be but please know I’m still around and will be cheering on your tigers from the sidelines!”
Both Jolly and Leff look forward to starting a new school year with more classrooms and creative spaces for students.
Jolly is especially excited to have a permanent structure in place for students rather than portable classrooms.
“I think a lot of schools struggle to expand their buildings, so they look to less permanent options like portables. We’re lucky to have this structure in place,” Jolly said.
This $3 million project was anticipated to be completed by July 14, and school officials received keys to the building on Friday, Jolly said.
Leff said that the new music room was specifically designed to be oversized in order to accommodate band, choir and theater rehearsals. TK classrooms were also intentionally designed to be age appropriate, allowing young students to play, learn and explore in a classroom setting.
“This year, we’re looking forward to celebrating our theme ‘learn for life,’ which represents a focus on academics and citizenship to empower students to be successful throughout their lives,” Leff said.