Two people were arrested after reports of a theft led officers on a high speed chase through two counties.
Officers from the Colusa Police Department responded to Dollar General in Colusa on May 23 at 8:35 p.m. after it was reported that a theft had occurred. CPD Sgt. David Jackson said items stolen from the store included blankets, pillows, personal items, dog treats and other miscellaneous items.
According to a release issued by the department, employees were able to describe the two suspects involved and provide a description of the suspects’ vehicle, along with direction of travel and officers were able to locate the vehicle traveling west on Main and Fifth Streets in Colusa. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspects immediately fled west on Market St. before heading north on State Route 45.
While in pursuit, Jackson said speeds reached more than 120 mph.
California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit near County Road 56, said Jackson, with CPD officers following second.
According to Jackson, spike strips were set out at the intersection of State Routes 45 and 32 in Hamilton City.
“The suspect vehicle hit them but they were not effective,” said Jackson.
A Glenn County Deputy then joined the pursuit as the lead unit, said Jackson, as CHP had to discontinue, and CDP followed second.
“The pursuit continued until County Rd. 203 dead-ended at the Glenn Colusa Irrigation District,” said Jackson. “Both subjects fled on foot and after a short foot pursuit both ... were caught.”
The driver of the vehicle, Kaitlyn West, 23, of Yreka, was arrested and charged with evading a police officer, driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.
The passenger, Matthew Hobbs, 29, of Yreka, was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
“A search of the vehicle located all of the stolen property from Dollar General, and a moderate amount of both methamphetamine and heroin along with other drugs and paraphernalia,” said Jackson.
Both suspects were booked into the Colusa County Jail.