Two individuals from Yuba City were arrested on Saturday after allegedly holding a victim against his will and assaulting him, according to Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen.
Robert J. Rodello, 39, and Rachel Ramirez, 39, were arrested after an early-morning incident on Friday. Rodello and Ramirez, along with another individual, approached the victim in the 900 block of Market Street and had a confrontation. The victim attempted to leave the area but was dragged back to a residence and assaulted by the three individuals. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated on-site, according to Runyen.
Rodello and Ramirez were arrested the next day on suspicion of felony battery, kidnapping, false imprisonment, burglary, conspiracy, and intimidation of a witness. A third suspect believed to be involved is still outstanding, Runyen said.
Rodello was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and driving a vehicle without the consent of the owner for a separate incident. He pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment on Feb. 26 and posted bail on Friday – the day of the alleged assault and kidnapping.
Runyen said the two incidents had the same victim.
As of late Monday, Rodello and Ramirez remained in Sutter County Jail each on $500,000 bail.