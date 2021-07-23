The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men at Highway 20 and Walton Avenue, Yuba City, on Friday for stealing a catalytic converter.
At around 12:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked in an orchard near Glidden Lane. The vehicle was traveling slowly in the 600 block of North Township Road when SCSO conducted a traffic stop and contacted Cody Lee Durso, 28, and Jake Daniel Sutton, 35.
Deputies noticed items commonly used for catalytic converter theft in plain view in the vehicle. An investigation led to the location of additional evidence and video surveillance linking Durso and Sutton to a catalytic converter theft from a vehicle parked at a business in the 600 block of North Township Road, according to the department.
The catalytic converter was allegedly located in the trunk of the vehicle. A flashlight and drug paraphernalia were also allegedly located. Both men were arrested for charges related to theft, criminal conspiracy, vandalism, and possession of burglary tools.
Durso was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. Sutton initially gave a false name to law enforcement and was charged with falsely representing himself as another person. Sutton had five warrants out of the Yuba City Police Department for theft and drug-related offenses.
As of late Friday, both men remained in Sutter County Jail.