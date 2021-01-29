A Yuba City man allegedly struck a victim in the face and stole a pistol, according to a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Conner William Murtha, 21, was arrested on Friday for armed robbery, conspiracy, and aggravated assault. The name of the other person arrested was not released due to that person being a juvenile at the time of the incident. The alleged robbery took place on May 8, 2019. Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Crest Drive, Yuba City, for a robbery that had just occurred.
The victim reported that an unknown suspect had struck them in the face causing major injuries and took the victim’s pistol. The victim could not identify the suspect or anyone else involved. Detectives began investigating the incident and identified two suspects. On Friday, detectives arrested Murtha and the other suspect.
Murtha was booked into Sutter County Jail on $75,000 bail, according to the release. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at 3 p.m. in Sutter County Superior Court.