Two children were sent to the hospital with burns due to a house fire Sunday morning, according to the Marysville Fire Department.
Ron Karlen, Marysville fire chief, said at around 9:45 a.m. firefighters were dispatched for a structure fire on Divver Street in Marysville and were alerted that two children had been burned while escaping the fire.
Both were transported to Shriners Hospital in Sacramento – one by air ambulance and the other by ground ambulance.
Karlen said there were two other people at the house but no other injuries were reported.
He said the garage was a total loss and there was about 35 percent damage to the house.
There was also smoke damage, Karlen said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
He said the Marysville Firefighters Association provided a gift card to the family to help them with immediate, short-term expenses.