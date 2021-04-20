The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office cited two people on Monday at an illegal cannabis grow of more than 800 plants in the 6400 block of Marysville Road, Browns Valley, according to department spokesperson Leslie Williams.
Haojian Laing, 29, and Tina Laing, 46, were cited for cultivation, possessing cannabis for sale, maintaining a location for selling, and possessing a controlled substance.
Williams said a firearm, body armor, cocaine, and ecstasy were also located at the scene along with the plants.