Even though COVID-19 cases remain relatively low compared to surges throughout the time of the pandemic, deaths and hospitalizations as a result of the deadly virus continue to affect the Yuba-Sutter community.
After reporting four deaths related to the virus on Monday, two more deaths were reported by Yuba and Sutter County officials on Tuesday.
In Yuba County, an individual who was not vaccinated and in their late 80s was reported to have died due to COVID-19. In Sutter County, a fully vaccinated and boosted individual in their mid-80s was reported to have died because of the virus.
As of Monday, 88.51 percent of those who have died in the Yuba-Sutter area as a result of COVID-19 were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
While people who are fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 can still contract the virus, health officials have stressed that the best way to prevent severe illness or death is getting fully vaccinated against COVID. Because no vaccine is 100 percent effective, those who have been fully vaccinated are still at risk of dying.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.