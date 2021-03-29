Two men died following a head-on collision along Highway 70 in Yuba County that saw both vehicles overturn due to the impact and one catch fire.
The collision occurred around 6:20 a.m. on Monday along the highway just north of Chandler Road. Shortly before the collision, the driver of a white Ford F250 – a 38-year-old Paradise man – traveling southbound was reported to law enforcement as driving recklessly, unable to maintain lanes and driving at erratic speeds.
The vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when it collided with a Ford Explorer, driven by a 31-year-old Yuba City man. The impact caused the Ford Explorer to veer off the east shoulder where it overturned and caught fire. The Ford F250 also overturned in the northbound lane and collided with a white Lexus, driven by Dung Trung Huynh, who was also traveling northbound.
The drivers of the Ford F250 and Ford Explorer both suffered fatal injuries in the collision and were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither driver had been identified as of Monday afternoon, pending notification of next of kin.
Huynh, 41, of San Jose, did not suffer any injuries in the collision.
California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter said the use of alcohol or drugs in the collision were unknown as of Monday afternoon.