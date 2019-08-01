A high-speed police chase Thursday ended when the suspect's car collided head-on with a semi, killing two Yuba City residents.
Jared A. Russell, 21, was driving a 1997 Honda Accord east on Highway 20 near Colusa when an off-duty police officer recognized the car was stolen and called in for marked police units to intercept, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
Officers with the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office and Colusa Police Department found the Honda still driving east on Highway 20 on the outskirts of Colusa, near Highway 45. When Russell realized he was being followed, he sped up to over 100 mph, according to the press release.
Police continued following him until he attempted to pass vehicles on the Sutter Bypass bridge. He then began driving east in the westbound lane and ran head-on into a big rig truck.
Both Russell and his passenger were life flighted to area hospital. Russell was pronounced dead at Rideout Hospital and his passenger, 25-year-old Kelli C. Zanon, was pronounced dead at UC Davis in Sacramento. Both were wearing seat belts.
The Bakersfield driver of the big rig was uninjured.