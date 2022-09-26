Two women died Friday night in two separate traffic incidents in Yuba County, officials said.
At about 6:45 p.m. on Friday, an unidentified female was driving a silver 2007 Chevy Trailblazer on Quincy La Porte Road, east of New York Flat Road in Yuba County, at an “unknown rate of speed,” a California Highway Patrol report said.
For reasons that were unknown at the time of the report, the SUV went off the road and the left side of the Trailblazer struck an embankment. The incident caused major damage to the left side of the vehicle, the CHP report said.
As a result of the crash, an unidentified 19-year-old female from Brownsville driving the vehicle suffered fatal injuries. According to the report, the woman suffered “major trauma” to her head. The passenger in the SUV, a 23-year-old Brownsville woman, suffered minor injuries.
While alcohol and/or drugs were not considered a factor in the crash at the time of the report, the collision was still under investigation.
Authorities said the 19-year-old driver’s name will be released after proper notifications are made.
At about the same time on Friday night, another female driver died due to “major trauma” to her head after an accident on New York Flat Road in Yuba County.
According to a CHP report, a 27-year-old El Dorado Hills woman was driving a gray 1990 Ford F250 southbound on New York Flat Road, north of Idlewood Circle, at an “undetermined speed.” Another pickup, a green Ford F150 driven by 44-year-old Jonathan Jordan of Palermo, was going northbound on New York Flat Road, north of Idlewood Circle, also at an “undetermined speed.”
Both vehicles collided head on, causing the F250 to overturn and eject the 27-year-old woman. The report said the woman suffered “major injuries” and died on the scene. The driver who died was listed as not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash. Jordan was wearing a seatbelt and no injuries were reported.
Unlike the other incident, the CHP report said alcohol and/or drugs were considered to be a factor in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.
Authorities said the driver’s name will be released after proper notifications are made.
Anyone with information regarding either collision, is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Area Office at 530-674-5141.