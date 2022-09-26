Two women died Friday night in two separate traffic incidents in Yuba County, officials said.

At about 6:45 p.m. on Friday, an unidentified female was driving a silver 2007 Chevy Trailblazer on Quincy La Porte Road, east of New York Flat Road in Yuba County, at an “unknown rate of speed,” a California Highway Patrol report said. 

