The Theater Art Gallery in Yuba City will be hosting not one, but two prominent local artists through the month of July. Sara Sealander and Jennifer O’Neill Pickering will be joining forces on an exhibition that will be celebrated with a free opening reception on July 21 starting at 5 p.m.
This event will take place inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts located at 754 Plumas Street in Yuba City. Appetizers, beer, and wine will be served.
Pickering grew up in Tierra Buena and Yuba City, and now has a studio in Sacramento where she focuses on visual and literary works. Her mediums typically include watercolor, encaustic mixed media, photography, chalk pastel and charcoal. Photographs and sketches are used as references for further work and she has been known to create different patterns within her pieces.
As an artist, Pickering has been described as intuitive, working from both life and memory. Color and juxtaposition are also relevant themes in Pickering’s work
“I believe art is empowering and living in the country around nature and spending many summers in the Sierra’s and at the Pacific Ocean in Southern California influenced and inspires my artwork still,” said Pickering in a statement.
Pickering studied art and poetry at State University of New York, Buffalo and received her master’s in studio art at California State University, Sacramento. Her art has been published in a number media outlets including News & Review, Blue Moon Literary & Art Journal, Poetsexpresso, Inside Publications and the Sacramento Bee. Yuba-Sutter locals may recognize her work from past exhibitions at The Brick House Gallery, Fe Gallery, Red Dot Gallery, California History Museum, and the Crocker Art Gallery.
Sealander will be offering a reprise from a previous exhibit featuring drawings from her “Trash” collection. As the retired chair of the Yuba College Art Department, Sealander often lamented that the only down-side of teaching art was the lack of time studio teachers had for their own creations.
After completing her master’s of fine arts at the University of California, San Diego and participating in the Whitney Museum Independent Study Program in Manhattan, Sealander was hired to teach both art history and studio art classes at Yuba College in Marysville. She taught fulltime for 38 years, headed the school’s art department and then taught art history as an adjunct professor exploring the lives and works of early women artists.
By 2018, the decades Sealander had spent in arts advocacy, activism, and education was recognized by congressman John Garamendi who awarded her the title “Women of the Year.”