A sampling of Jennifer O’Neill Pickering’s work, “Crows in an Olive Tree.” Pickering will be teaming up with Sara Sealander to exhibit her works through the month of July at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture

The Theater Art Gallery in Yuba City will be hosting not one, but two prominent local artists through the month of July. Sara Sealander and Jennifer O’Neill Pickering will be joining forces on an exhibition that will be celebrated with a free opening reception on July 21 starting at 5 p.m.

This event will take place inside the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts located at 754 Plumas Street in Yuba City. Appetizers, beer, and wine will be served.

