Two people were found dead in the Forbestown vicinity by Butte County Sheriff’s Office detectives who were investigating a missing persons case, according to a BCSO news release.
The family of Jerry Bonds, 39, and Randy Bonds, 33, both of Florida, contacted BCSO saying the pair had flown to Los Angeles and had driven to the Butte County area. The family had lost contact with the two after they arrived in the Butte County area.
A multi-agency investigation led law enforcement to believe that they were last in the area of Ponderosa Way, Forbestown. They were found in a wooded area and it was determined that both had been shot.
According to the release, it was determined that Michael Griff, 21, Austin Hogan, 21, and Kyle Smith, 24, allegedly murdered the two and were arrested on Thursday with assistance from the Reno Police Department.