Two Olivehurst residents were arrested on suspicion of stealing a car, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
Makala Dilliplane, 19, was driving a stolen car at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday when deputies stopped her on Hile Avenue in Linda. The stolen car was identified as being from Plumas Lake via a California Highway Patrol report. Christopher Brown, 27, was in the passenger seat and fled the scene on foot. He was located a short time later hiding behind a business in the 1600 block of Hammonton Smartsville where he was arrested. Brown was in violation of probation.
Dilliplane was also arrested and the two were booked into Yuba County Jail. Dilliplane is being held on $80,000 bail. Brown is being held without bail due to his probation violation and has an outstanding charge for inflicting corporal injury. Carbah said the sheriff’s office is filing a vehicle theft warrant on Brown with the district attorney’s office.