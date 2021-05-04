Two Olivehurst residents were killed in a vehicle collision on Highway 70 south of Olivehurst Avenue Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Around noon, Ron Walline, 56, of Olivehurst, was driving his 2015 Lincoln Navigator northbound on Highway 70 south of Olivehurst Avenue at approximately 55 miles per hour. A 20-year-old male driving a 1997 Honda Prelude with a 17-year-old male passenger was also traveling northbound on Highway 70.
The Honda was in the same lane as the Lincoln, approaching the back of the Lincoln. The driver of the Honda veered to the right onto the east shoulder where the left side of his vehicle impacted the right side of Walline’s vehicle. The Honda then veered back onto the roadway, lost control and veered onto the shoulder where the vehicle struck a tree and came to rest near the railroad tracks, according to CHP.
Walline pulled to the right shoulder and waited for CHP. The driver and passenger in the Honda sustained suspected blunt force trauma and died from their injuries. Walline did not suffer any injuries and no arrests were made at the scene, according to CHP.