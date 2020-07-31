Two people died in a collision on State Highway 20 near Meridian on Thursday, according to a release issued from the Williams-area California Highway Patrol.
According to the release, Grimes resident Jose Sanchez, 25, was westbound on the highway at approximately 12:30 p.m., with a four-year-old passenger seated in the back seat.
When he neared the Sycamore Cutoff, Sanchez made an “unsafe turning movement” directly into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing the oncoming vehicle to collide into the front right side of Sanchez’s vehicle, according to the release.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 35-year-old Marysville resident, and the rear passenger, a 37-year-old Colusa resident, suffered fatal injuries in the collision and the passenger seated in the front of the vehicle, 23-year-old Shantice Moon of Colusa, sustained major injuries, including lacerations and shoulder injuries. She was transported via Reach Air Ambulance to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital.
According to the release, it is unknown if the driver of the second vehicle was wearing a seatbelt but CHP confirmed that the rear passenger was not restrained at the time of the accident.
Sanchez, who was wearing a seatbelt, and his young passenger, who was seated in a child safety seat, were unharmed.
CHP continues to investigate the incident.