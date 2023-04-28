A man and woman killed Wednesday night, after what the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol said was a wrong-way crash on State Route 99, were identified Friday by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
According to officials with Sutter County, a 74-year-old man named Gregory Allen Wood and a 69-year-old woman named Alicia Del Carmen Escobar were involved in the crash that occurred on State Route 99, just south of Oswald Road. According to the CHP, Escobar was a resident of Yuba City and Wood was from Brentwood.
At about 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, the CHP Chico Communication Center received 911 calls regarding a possible two-vehicle crash on SR-99, according to an accident report. When emergency personnel arrived, both drivers involved in the crash were fatally injured.
Preliminary evidence gathered by the CHP indicated that the 2016 Toyota Tacoma driven by Wood was driving northbound on SR-99 and crossed into the No. 1 southbound lane. According to the accident report, the Tacoma then struck the left front of the 2016 Toyota RAV4 driven by Escobar. There were no other occupants in either vehicle, the CHP said.
The accident report said both Escobar and Wood were wearing their seatbelts. There was no information available that suggested drugs and/or alcohol were involved in the crash.
As a result of the fatal collision, SR-99 was closed for about two hours, the CHP said, before being fully reopened at about 10:41 p.m.
Officials said no direct witnesses of the crash were contacted. Anyone who happened to see the incident take place is asked to call the Yuba-Sutter area CHP office at 530-645-6200.