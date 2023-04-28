CHP

A man and woman killed Wednesday night, after what the Yuba-Sutter area California Highway Patrol said was a wrong-way crash on State Route 99, were identified Friday by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials with Sutter County, a 74-year-old man named Gregory Allen Wood and a 69-year-old woman named Alicia Del Carmen Escobar were involved in the crash that occurred on State Route 99, just south of Oswald Road. According to the CHP, Escobar was a resident of Yuba City and Wood was from Brentwood.

