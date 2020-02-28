Two people were pronounced dead following a vehicle crash Friday afternoon at Frenchtown Road, south of Miracle Way in the Yuba County foothills.
The driver of the 1991 Lexus was traveling south on Frenchtown Road at a high rate of speed approaching a curve in the road, according to preliminary information from California Highway Patrol.
While attempting to maneuver the curve, the driver crossed over into the northbound lane before allegedly overcorrecting and subsequently losing control and striking a tree, according to the CHP news release.
Both the female driver and passenger received fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on scene as a result of the impact. Names of the victims will be released pending notification of next of kin.
According to the news release, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision.