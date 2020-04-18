Two local residents were killed during the early-morning hours Saturday following a head-on collision on the southbound side of Hwy 99 near Hutchinson Road in Yuba City.
Adele Vershaw, the driver of the 2018 Dodge Caravan, and her 2-year-old passenger succumbed to fatal injuries. Olivia Garcia, 50 of Yuba City, who was driving a 2018 Jeep Liberty the other direction of Hwy 99, was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout with multiple fractures.
The Caravan, driven by Vershaw, 24, for unknown reasons drifted off the northbound side of 99 all the way near the shoulder on the southbound side before overcorrecting and colliding with the Jeep Liberty, according to a news release submitted by California Highway Patrol.
CHP said drugs and alcohol are not contributing factors in the collision, which remains under investigation.
Personnel from Sutter County Sheriff’s Office; Sutter County Fire; Yuba City Fire; and Caltrans assisted CHP at the scene early Saturday morning.
The story is developing and more information will be made available as it is released.