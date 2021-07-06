Two individuals died in a three-vehicle collision on Highway 20, west of Acacia Avenue on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The driver and passenger inside a 2004 Nissan Titan traveled into oncoming traffic directly into the path of a tractor trailer. The two occupants of the Nissan died as a result of the tractor trailer hitting the passenger side of the Nissan. The identity of the two individuals killed was not available as of late Tuesday.
At around 2:30 p.m., Gene Davis Blakely, 60, of Marysville, headed west on Highway 20, east of Acacia Avenue in a 2013 Kenworth tractor trailer at around 60 miles per hour. The Nissan was traveling eastbound on Highway 20, east of Acacia Avenue at an unknown speed. A 2002 GMC 3500 driven by David Michael Kisling, 26, of Marysville, traveled eastbound behind the Nissan.
At some point either prior to or after the Nissan traveled into the westbound lane, the front of the GMC collided with the rear of the Nissan. The GMC continued onto the shoulder where it impacted the guardrail, according to CHP. The cause of the Nissan traveling into the westbound lane remains under investigation.
All vehicles came to rest blocking lanes of traffic in both directions. The occupants of the Nissan are suspected to have died from blunt force trauma. Drugs and alcohol are not considered to have contributed to the collision, according to CHP.
Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Yuba-Sutter CHP at 674-5141.