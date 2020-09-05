A pair of Yuba City residents were killed Friday afternoon in Williams when their 2000 Honda Shadow motorcycle veered off I-5 south near Lenahan Road into a barbed wire fence and subsequent ditch.
Both the driver, a 51-year-old man, and passenger, a 46-year-old woman, were ejected and sustained fatal injuries, according to a news release from California Highway Patrol. The victims’ names will be released pending notification of next of kin.
The driver for unknown reasons made an unsafe turn to the right while traveling on the interstate. The bike traveled off the road about half-mile south of Lenahan Road eventually coming to rest in the ditch.
It is unknown if alcohol and drugs were a factor in the collision, the CHP reported.