Two Sacramento residents died on Wednesday after the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a truck pulling into an intersection in south Yuba County.
The fatal collision occurred around 4:03 p.m. Thursday along Plumas Arboga Road. A 66-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, both of Sacramento, were traveling northbound on a Harley Davidson motorcycle as they approached the intersection of Forty Mile Road.
Samuel Hubbard, 60, of Plumas Lake, came to a stop at the intersection having traveled westbound on Forty Mile Road. After reportedly looking both ways and not seeing any oncoming traffic, Hubbard pulled into the intersection, when he suddenly observed the motorcycle approaching.
The unidentified driver of the motorcycle reportedly applied his brakes and veered to the left but was unable to avoid Hubbard’s vehicle. Both vehicles collided within the intersection, and the male driver and female passenger of the motorcycle were ejected, landing on the west shoulder where they succumbed to their injuries, according to California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter. Hubbard did not suffer any injuries in the collision.
CHP does not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision, and no arrests were made.