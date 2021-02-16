Two Marysville residents were killed in a vehicle collision on Highway 70 just south of Ophir Road in the Oroville area last week, according to a news release from the Oroville California Highway Patrol office.
Raul Leal, 21, and Kayla Rodriguez, 19, were identified as the two Marysville residents killed in the collision, according to Butte County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Megan McMann.
At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oroville CHP officers responded to a call about a collision involving two vehicles.
An investigation determined that a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Leal with Rodriguez as the passenger was traveling north on Highway 70, just south of Ophir Road.
A black Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Timothy Parsons, 48, with passenger Ashley Parsons, 33, both of Magalia, was heading south on Highway 70 in the same area.
For reasons yet to be determined, the Pontiac crossed the paved center divide into the southbound lane, causing the front of the Chevrolet to hit the passenger side of the Pontiac, according to the release.
Leal and Rodriguez were ejected from the Pontiac and pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicles came to rest on the southbound shoulder of Highway 70.
The occupants of the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries and were transported to Enloe Medical Center.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.
Witnesses of the collision are being asked to contact Oroville CHP at 538-2700.